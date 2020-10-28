A local supermarket chain has warned customers not to be fooled by a fake WhatsApp message promising them free shopping coupons.

The message promises shoppers coupons for Scotts supermarket worth €90 and includes a link to a website that generates a fake email posing as the supermarket chain.

Scotts’ managing director Mario Said stated that people were showing up trying to claim money over the weekend.

The WhatsApp message claims that the coupons are being issued because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We do not know where this message came from. Since last weekend, quite a few people have been showing up trying to claim this voucher,” Said explained.

The company urged people to avoid sharing the message and to not click on the website link. It is not known whether the dud website harvests users' data.

“I didn’t click on the link because who knows what might happen with such a scam. We are advising people to avoid it to try and keep our customers safe,” Said added.

Back in June of this year, international bodies such as the European Commission launched coordinated efforts with local authorities to combat the increase in online scams.

Out of 268 websites screened, 206 were flagged for further investigation for potential breach of EU consumer law.

The massive online sweep of scams revealed that sellers made attempts to gouge prices and manipulate information to capitalise on panic-buyers and uninformed customers.