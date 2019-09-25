A convicted fraudster had his jail term reduced on appeal on Wednesday after being cleared of misappropriating funds borrowed under the false pretext of paying for surgery.

Duncan Buttigieg had been found guilty in 2015 of misappropriation and fraud as well as relapsing after a man had reported how he had been misled into handing him €3,400.

The accused had allegedly told his friend that he needed money to pay for surgery at a private hospital and also to pay his lawyer’s fees.

However, the man’s suspicion was aroused when every time he asked for his money back, Mr Buttigieg would come up with some excuse, until finally he found out that the surgery had never taken place.

The matter ultimately landed before the courts, resulting in a conviction for the fraudster and a 30-month effective jail term which prompted an appeal wherein it was argued that the punishment was excessive.

Throughout the proceedings, the appellant insisted that the money had been owed to him for works carried out for the alleged victim.

However, no explanation was ever forthcoming for the messages exchanged with the other man, which appeared to indicate otherwise and which had been proved to have been sent from the appellant’s mobile phone.

When delivering judgment the Court of Criminal Appeal, presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, observed that it had not been proven that the appellant had actually used the money for a purpose other than that for which it had been lent.

However, there was no doubt that the victim had parted with his money under the false pretext conjured up by the appellant.

When meting out punishment the court took note of legal amendments which had lowered the punishment range from one between 13 months and 7 years to that between 6 months and 4 years.

In line with the principle that the accused was to benefit from the more favourable law, the court acquitted him of misappropriation, found him guilty of fraud and relapsing and condemned him to a two-year jail term, also ordering him to refund the victim within three years.