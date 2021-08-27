Fraudsters have cloned the website and details of a Maltese company to dupe the public into providing financial services, the Malta Financial Services Authority has warned.

Alpha Global Limited which has an internet presence here is using the details of Maltese company Alpha Global Limited C58540, the MFSA said.

It said fraudsters are using the details and website contents of this genuine company in an effort to deceive the public.

The fraud company, it said, is not a Maltese registered company nor is it authorised to provide any financial services in or from Malta. It also has no association with Alpha Global Limited C58540.

"The website therefore appears to be a clone of that of the legitimate entity and the public should refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with the false entity," it said.

The MFSA reminded consumers of financial services not to enter into any financial services transaction unless they have confirmed that the entity is authorised by the MFSA or another reputable financial services regulator.

It provided a list of entities licensed by the MFSA can be viewed on the official website of the authority.

Victims of a scam or people who think they might be dealing with an unauthorised entity or any other type of financial scam, should stop all transactions with the company and contact the MFSA .