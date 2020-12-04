Fraudsters are using the details of a genuine Maltese company to deceive the public, the Malta Financial Services Authority said.

It warned in a statement on Friday it has become aware of an entity operating under the name of Advent Trading Limited which was using the website https://adventtradingltd.com/. The website was offline at the time of writing.

This website is using the details of a Maltese Registered Company, Advent Trading Limited (C 49576), which does not offer financial services.

The company using that website, the MFSA said, is not a Maltese registered company not licensed or otherwise authorised by the MFSA to provide any investment services or any other financial services which are required to be licensed or otherwise authorised under Maltese law.

Additionally, it has no association with the Maltese registered company Advent Trading Limited (C 49576).

The website https://adventtradingltd.com/, appeared to be a clone of the legitimate entity and the public should refrain from undertaking any business or transaction with it, the MFSA said.

Furthermore, information available to the MFSA suggests that https://adventtradingltd.com/ is likely to be a scheme of dubious nature with a high risk of loss of money.