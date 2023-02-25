n-form Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt scored with a freak first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday, sending his side three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Just before half-time, Dortmund captain Marco Reus swung in a free-kick from just outside the box to Brandt, who looked to be trying to get out of the way, but the ball skimmed off his back and into the net.

Brandt, who was named Bundesliga player of the month on Thursday, has now scored in five consecutive matches for Dortmund, who are on a nine-match winning streak.

More details on SportsDesk.