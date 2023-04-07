Antonio Candreva snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw for Salernitana against wasteful Inter Milan on Friday with a bizarre goal which inched his team closer to Serie A safety.

There was nothing on when former Inter winger Candreva lined up a cross in the last minute which he miscued and sent flying over the head of bemused Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana to close out the match after Robin Gosens’ sixth-minute opener.

Candreva’s fortuitous strike from the right flank moved hosts Salernitana 10 points above the relegation zone and extended their unbeaten run to six with a fifth straight draw.

