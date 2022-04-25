The first Grand Prix of the 2022 Voomquest Enemed UIM V2 World Championship concluded successfully on Sunday afternoon in a highly-charged day full of high spirits.

The Cyber Class race, which on Sunday consisted of a longer course being the final day of competition, was won by Laia Zammit racing El Diablo.

Zammit took the third and final chequered flag of the Cyber Class for the weekend.

The race start saw Clive Butler’s Bad Company take the lead but he was quickly overtaken by Zammit who kept a steady lead throughout the five lap race.

With racing complete it was Bad Company who took the overall win in the first race of this year’s Cyber Class Series, followed by The Element (Celine Farrugia) and El Diablo (Laia Zammit).

