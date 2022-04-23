The thrilling action at the Voomquest Enemed UIM V2 World Championships continued in St Paul’s Bay yesterday. Perfect weather conditions were in store for the boats as they took to the water for the second day of competition.

In the morning, the Cyber Class kicked off with a thrilling race, even though the racing was less tight than that of the previous day. Team Bad Company’s Clive Butler lead the way throughout, making it his turn to fly the chequered flag.

The afternoon start proved to be another thrilling affair for the V2s. Shooting out at full throttle at the start Beppe Debono’s Freccia Blu took the lead with El Diablo hot on his heels, in what was a reversal of roles from Friday’s race.

