Manchester United midfielder Fred replaces injured captain Neymar in one of two changes to the Brazil team for their second World Cup Group G outing against Switzerland at Doha’s Stadium 974 on Monday.

Neymar is sidelined with a sprained ankle suffered in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia last Thursday, while right-back Danilo is also ruled out with an ankle injury.

Danilo’s place in the side is taken by Real Madrid’s Eder Militao, who is more often used as a centre-back but is preferred by coach Tite to the 39-year-old Dani Alves in the right-back role.

Fred’s introduction to the team means Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United will play in a more advanced role in support of Richarlison, who scored both goals against Serbia.

The only change to the Swiss team that beat Cameroon 1-0 in their opening game in Qatar sees Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder come in for just his second cap with Xherdan Shaqiri making way.

