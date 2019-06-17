Rock ’n’ roll legend Freddie Portelli, 75, most famous for Mur Ħallini, has his own musical featuring his greatest hits.

Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej is the brainchild of the team behind previous original shows Balzunetta Towers and Ħanina Maddalena, with direction by Sean Buhagiar and Mro Dominic Galea taking over the musical arrangements and live band.

The musical is written by Malcolm Galea. Artists taking part are Kevin Borg, Amber, Davide Tucci, Marilena, Luke Dalli, Max Dingli, Colin Fitz, Mark Tonna, Leontine, Taryn Mamo Cefai, Michela Galea, Petra and Frank Zammit.

The musical will be premiered today at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

The show is being held today, tomorrow and on Sunday and on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm. Tickets from www.kultura.mt/en/events/il-kbirghadu-gej-MzY3.