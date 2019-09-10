Located on Manoel Island and overlooking Marsamxett Harbour, Fort Manoel forms part of Malta’s rich baroque military history.

The fort was built in the 18th century by the Order of St John, during the reign of Grand Master Manoel de Vilhena. In 1800 the fort was occupied by the British military and during World War II it sustained numerous direct hits from the Axis forces.

Fort Manoel remained in use by the British until 1964 when Malta achieved political independence from Great Britain. Midi plc has been tasked with the restoration of Fort Manoel and today, following detailed studies of historical plans and meticulous work, much of the fort has been reinstated to its former glory.

Fort Manoel on Manoel Island, Gżira, will be open tomorrow between 9am and 1pm. Entrance is free and no tickets or bookings are required. For more information, visit: http://www.midimalta.com.