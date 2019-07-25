TradeMalta is providing Maltese exporters with free access to an extensive trade statistics database developed by the International Trade Centre in Geneva.

The trade map tool provides online access to the world’s largest trade database and presents indicators on export performance, international demand and alternative markets. Over 30 local company representatives attended a training workshop organised by TradeMalta on September 11.

The training was delivered by Christian Delachenal who was invited to coach companies on how to use this strategic research tool to build market intelligence and expand their growth potential. Delachenal was also in Malta to deliver a training session to the TradeMalta team.

The workshop opened with a presentation on market research by Morgan Parnis from Mdina International. Parnis spoke mostly about primary research, providing a number of market case studies to highlight best practices and underline the key considerations involved. For the first part of the training session, Delachenal listed the various ITC market analysis tools that are available to local companies on TradeMalta’s website. These tools can be accessed through Trade Map and include, among others, a market access map that provides information about customs tariffs, trade regulations and trade flows for over 200 countries, and a procurement map giving detailed information for over 150,000 public tenders.

Delachenal then proceeded to explain the features of the trade map tool, highlighting the criteria and indicators available to users, and elaborating on how to mine the data accessible to assess export markets and identify untapped potential trade opportunities.

The last part of the workshop was a guided hands-on session for participants to explore the ITC trade map tool.

The seminar was co-funded through the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) – Operational Programme I 2014-2020 – ‘Fostering a competitive and sustainable economy to meet our challenges’.