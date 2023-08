Alexis Sanchez has returned to Inter Milan as a free agent after leaving Marseille, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

In a statement, Inter said Sanchez “has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2024” worth a reported 2.8 million euros ($3.02 million).

Attacker Sanchez, considered Chile’s greatest ever footballer and a two-time Copa America winner, scored 18 times for Marseille last season after moving to France from Inter.

