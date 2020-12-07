A newly-launched bus service will connect two ferry landing spots in Valletta, allowing ferry commuters to cross between the Three Cities and Sliema without having to walk across the capital city.

Launched on Monday by Transport Minister Ian Borg, the new service will run between Lascaris Wharf and Triq id-Dgħajsa, Marsamxett every 30 minutes, timed with ferry arrivals.

It will be free-of-charge for commuters with a ferry ticket. A return ticket for the journey costs €5.

Until now, commuters who used both ferry services had to cross between the two landing spots by foot or catch a taxi.

The bus will pass through St. Mark Street, Old Bakery Street, St. Bastian Street, St. Elmo Place, Mediterranean Road, Quarry Wharf and Lascaris Wharf. The journey from Lascaris to Marsamxett will be from Crucifix Hill, the War Memorial and down Great Siege Road.

Marsamxetto Ferry Services Limited is providing the service in collaboration with Transport Malta and Malta Public Transport.

In a statement, the company said the bus service would allow commuters to cross between Sliema and the Three Cities in 40 minutes.

Company CEO Edward Zammit Tabona said: "We believe this service will be warmly welcomed by the business community and visitors alike, particularly as there is no direct public transport link between Sliema and the Three Cities, and it reflects our firm commitment to inter-island transport."

Minister Ian Borg said the route was chosen to showcase some of the capital city’s most scenic spots and that the new service would be a boon for tourists.

The service will be operated using a standard mini-bus for the time being, but will switch to being operated using an electric bus once the vehicle reaches Malta.