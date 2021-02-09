Wearable glucose monitors will be handed out to all children under 16 with type 1 diabetes, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

The device, which can be worn on the stomach, arm or back, will help around 160 children manage their condition.

It monitors glucose levels and transmits data to an app on the child or parent's phone.

Launching a pilot project, Fearne said the service is a "step forward" in modern public health services and gives people the ability to monitor their health while continuing their daily routine.

“The new device does not hinder the activities of the child, and they can wear it at school, during physical exercise and also can shower with it,” he said.

He explained that the glucose data can also be sent and monitored by doctors in a dedicated centre which is being set up by the health authorities.

“If the device picks up that the child’s glucose levels are too low or to high, the system will send an alert on the mobile of the child or of their parent.”

He said that if the problem is not sorted out, an ambulance will be sent to the patients' location.

Fearne said that the project will be expanded to include people who suffer from heart and lung illnesses.

Data collected by the monitors will not be published as stipulated in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules.