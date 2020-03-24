Developer of the award-winning business communications solution, 3CX, has announced the addition of a free school offering of its product to coincide with the COVID-19 business offer that was released last week.

As educational institutions across the globe have been forced to close following the outbreak, teachers have been left scrambling to find ways to connect with pupils and parents.

The free licence, which falls under the PRO edition of 3CX’s communications solution, includes up to 100 web conferencing participants completely free, for one year. The company hopes that this offer will be more sufficient for schools and universities to be able to gain a better level of continuity for their students’ education while the shutdown is in effect.

“The coronavirus outbreak is going to have an immeasurable impact on schools and universities, in many cases pushing back exam times, graduations and delaying progression of children’s’ education and development,” said Stefan Walther, 3CX CEO. “We believe that, with the right tools, schools can minimise the negative consequences of the shutdown and continue to teach students remotely. We’re extending our offer with the hope that we can help schools, teachers, students and parents during this crisis.”

The web conferencing feature, 3CX WebMeeting, enables students and teachers to meet face to face in an online classroom environment. Not only can they participate in discussions but they can also make use of collaborative features such as whiteboard, polling and screen sharing, for a more interactive experience.

Furthermore, the free PRO edition solution includes smartphone apps and a web app for making and receiving calls, chat and more, allowing teachers and school administrators to keep in contact with each other and with parents. Schools and universities can also make use of 3CX’s live chat and talk plugin for websites so that parents can easily reach out to them free of charge.

3CX has set up a dedicated page on its website for schools wishing to obtain a free licence, for one year. The offer will be valid until the crisis has passed.

For further information and to register for the free 3CX software licence, visit https://www.3cx.com/phone-system/e-learning-covid-19/.