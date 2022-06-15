Early risers can kickstart their day on Friday with a free energetic outdoor workout at the crack of dawn.

The event, dubbed Morning Booster and now in its sixth edition, combines house music, Zumba and yoga.

It will begin at 6am on June 17 at Tigne Beach in Sliema with a yoga session, progressing to a 45-minute fitness session and ending with a planking competition.

Showers and refreshments will be available at the end of the event.

Attendance is free and you can reserve a spot online. Attendees must bring their own mat.

Morning Booster was conceived by digital agency Anchovy and is run together with NIU, working in collaboration with Dr Juice, Sound Machine, YOU and Freemyme.