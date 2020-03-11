Hunt for the Wilderpeople, New Zealand’s highest-ever grossing film at the country’s box office, will be screened free of charge exclusively at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The film, directed by Taika Waititi, was shot in 2015 during New Zealand’s sometimes challenging winter conditions in a variety of stunning locations across the country.

It tells the story of a misfit boy named Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison), who is left alone with his grumpy uncle Hec (Sam Neill), when Ricky’s foster aunt suddenly passes away.

The unlikely duo find themselves on the run in the New Zealand bush, evading child services and the law. They are forced to work together to survive, and despite their differences, they form a bond in this hilarious and heartfelt adventure.

The film is being screened courtesy of the New Zealand High Commission and Spazju Kreattiv. Attendance is free but subject to booking online at www.kreattivita.org/en/event/hunt-for-the-wilderpeople. Those booking tickets are asked to be considerate and not do so unless they are sure to attend.