On Sunday, September 27 Heritage Malta is organising two guided tours at San Pawl Milqi in Burmarrad. Entrance is free; however, participants need to pre-book tickets from Heritage Malta sites and museums.

The archaeological site of San Pawl Milqi gets its name from the small chapel of San Pawl Milqi that replaced the 15th-century chapel of St Paul Bindichi in the mid-17th century, both of which were built on the remains of a Roman villa.

This villa is traditionally connected with the house of Publius and, therefore, the place where St Paul was welcomed by the First Citizen. According to a traditional Pauline cult, it was here that the Apostle St Paul was greeted by Publius, the governor and first bishop of Malta.

There is no documentary evidence that St Paul was ever at this place.

However, the site has attracted considerable interest from those who have at heart the Pauline cult and tradition.

Guided tours will be held at 9am (in Maltese) and 11am (in English).

Due to COVID-19 health regulations, limited tickets are available. Temperature reading will take place and Heritage Malta reserves the right to deny access to anyone with a temperature higher than 37.2˚C or who is feeling unwell.

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.