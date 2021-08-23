Twentieth Century’s sci-fi comedy Free Guy slipped but did not trip on Sunday as it clung to the top spot in North American movie theatres with an estimated take of $18.8 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

The film, its release delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, is a lighthearted yarn starring Ryan Reynolds as an Everyman bank teller who finds – not unlike Jim Carrey’s character in The Truman Show – that he is a character in a huge video game and must save his friends from being deleted.

Family-friendly Free Guy was slightly off from its $28 million opening weekend, but analysts said its result was impressive with COVID-19 still hanging over the industry and Tropical Storm Henri deterring moviegoers in the US Northeast.

It has a healthy global take so far of $112 million.

In second position, earning $13 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, was new Paramount release Paw Patrol: The Movie.

That was a respectable total, said Variety.com, for a film aimed at young kids – who remain ineligible for COVID vaccines.

Paw Patrol tells the story of a boy named Ryder and the brave pups who help him save Adventure City from a colossally evil mayor.

Third spot went to Disney’s family adventure film Jungle Cruise, at $6.2 million. Its plot – well, suffice it to say it is based on a theme-park ride.

Horror feature Don't Breathe 2, from Sony, followed with a $5.1 million take in its second weekend.

Starring Stephen Lang – who has what website Rotten Tomatoes calls a “thrillingly imposing presence” – it revolves around a game of mass murder perpetrated by a blind veteran.

Actress/Singer Jennifer Hudson attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Respect’ in Westwood, California, August 8, 2021. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP

And in fifth place was United Artists’ biopic Respect, at $3.8 million.

Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson stars as queen of soul Aretha Franklin – who reportedly picked Hudson for the role.

The Washington Post calls her portrayal a "kind of creative – even spiritual – mind-meld that sends a chill down the spine and a catch to the throat”.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

The Suicide Squad ($3.4 million)

The Protégé” ($2.9 million)

The Night House” ($2.9 million)

Reminiscence ($2 million)

Black Widow ($1.2 million)