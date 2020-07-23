JCI Malta, an organisation that offers leadership opportunities to young professionals, is offering a networking event and a full-day training session titled ‘Impacting Communities. Achieving Results’ for all aspiring leaders and civic society volunteers tomorrow and on Saturday.

The event comprises an even­ing networking session tomorrow from 8pm at QBar, Valletta Waterfront. On the following day at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, from 8.30am to 5pm, there will be two JCI-accredi­ted courses ‒ ‘JCI Discover’ and ‘Engage. Empower. Grow’.

‘JCI Discover’ is an interactive course that focuses on the principles of JCI.

Through group activities and discussion, participants will understand the core values and framework that drives the JCI Mission, explore the skills one can develop through JCI, and what it means to be an active citizen creating sustainable impact in a changing world.

‘Engage. Empower. Grow’ focuses on the challenges of the recruitment process and member retention of an organisation, and suggests management strategies to develop and solve any issues in this regard.

The event is free to attend; however, registration is required.

The training session will be conducted by Heidi Jäntti from Helsinki, Finland, who is a training director for the Federation of Finnish Enterprises and a member of JCI Finland.

Through this event, JCI Malta aims to encourage active citizens to participate and collaborate on projects to achieve greater results.

Those interested in joining this experience are to register at https://www.jci.org.mt/application-impacting-communities-achieving-results.

More information about the project is available at https://www.jci.org.mt/shop/events/impacting-communities-achieving-results.

The project has been funded by the Small Initiatives Support Scheme (SIS), managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS).