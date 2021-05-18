Post-secondary students are to receive vouchers for €300 worth of free internet.

The scheme was launched on Tuesday by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Education Minister Justyne Caruana.

The scheme is addressed to some 3,100 students in state, independent and church schools, Junior College and MCAST who opt to immediately continue their studies after finishing Year 11 (Form 5) and are eligible for the student stipend. It will cost the government €1m.

Plans for the scheme were announced in the last budget. Caruana explained that its purpose is to encourage more students to continue to study beyond Form V.

Vouchers will be distributed electronically by Wednesday, May 19 and can be redeemed from Thursday, May 20 until the end of June 2021 at any one of the major Internet Service Provider stores.

Each student may choose any internet scheme offered for the voucher value. Minister Schembri thanked Epic, Melita and Go for their involvement

More information is available at freeinternetvoucher.edu.mt or

education.vouchersmimcol.com or call on 153