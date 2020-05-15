Bank of Valletta will host an investment webinar dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on the local market on May 22 at 3pm.

During the webinar four experts in the area of investment will discuss the local market environment, the current outlook and what should be expected in this environment.

The free webinar is one in a series that the bank is organising and co-hosting in a bid to ensure that local businesses and consumers remain updated.

BOV is also teaming up with social partners such as the Chamber of SMEs, EY Malta, Gozo Business Chamber and the Malta Chamber to explore other topics including the economy, business finance, stress management and investment management.

Participants can put forward their own questions, concerns or simply share their views.

