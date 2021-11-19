Some 2,300 families will get a laptop and free internet for a year as part of a government pilot project aimed at low-income families.

The €2 million project - as part of the Digital Connect scheme - will kick off in 15 localities: Pembroke, Luqa, Swieqi, Żebbug, Mtarfa, Siggiewi, Gżira, Birgu, Naxxar, Rabat (Malta), Għajnsielem, Kerċem, Sannat, Qormi and Dingli.

Eligible families will receive a letter to apply for the scheme in the coming days. Those applying for the laptop and €300 internet voucher must currently be benefiting from one of the following Social Security services:

A pink card (free medicine)

Non-contributory Age pension

Social Assistance

Single parent assistance

Unemployment assistance

Each household can submit only one application and families will not be allowed to transfer the laptop to another person.

The families can apply for the scheme between November 29 and December 21.

Identified families must take the eligibility letter and an identity card to the Malta Digital Innovation Authority to apply for the scheme.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the scheme was meant to reduce the local digital gap and illiteracy.

“Over the past months, students had to follow their lessons online, and employees worked from home. Unfortunately, not all families had the resources to buy a laptop or afford a good internet connection.”

A MISCO survey recently showed that 5,000 children do not have a computer to follow classes online. Throughout 2020, free internet and computers were given to around 250 families for children to continue their studies online during the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Family Minister Michael Falzon said he hoped the scheme can be extended to all families across the islands.