In these trying times, exercise may help us to keep sane and healthy, says fitness instructor and personal trainer Leanne Bartolo.

“Once people started going into quarantine and self-isolation, I realised that many of my clients and friends were frustrated that we could no longer work out together,” Bartolo said.

“So I decided to launch an online platform that was already in the works, so that we could still keep fit together. I converted my studio into a makeshift filming studio to be able to share my workouts with all those at home.”

After recently announcing the launch of her online fitness and lifestyle brand, Bartolo received many calls and messages asking when it will be available.

“Interest has undoubtedly been sparked off by the current situation, in light of the coronavirus crisis,” she continued.

“We had planned to roll out my new workout videos over the next few weeks but have instead prioritised the launch of a series of one-hour long sessions, which are being streamed live on Instagram. My goal is to help all those who want to work out at home without burdening them with extra costs in these turbulent times.”

Each online session targets different areas of the body and suits different fitness levels.

“I want to do my part in helping to support those who are currently in quarantine or self-isolation. So, for an hour in your day, let’s unwind, de-stress and focus on your well-being,” Bartolo said.

Those interested are invited to follow Bartolo on Instagram at @leannebartolo and to keep an eye on her Instagram stories to confirm dates and times of the next live class.