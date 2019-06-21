TradeMalta has partnered with Euromonitor International to bring free global research content to Malta-based companies. Euro-monitor’s Passport solution provides data and insight on industries, economies and consumers worldwide, helping companies analyse market context and identify future trends.

Around 20 local company representatives attended a training workshop organised by TradeMalta on July 11.

The workshop was led by Hannah Forster from Euromonitor who was invited to introduce the Passport market research tool to local companies. She was also in Malta to deliver a training session to the TradeMalta team.

The first session was an overview of the Euromonitor strategic research content. Euromonitor International is a world leading independent provider of strategic market research.

With offices and analysts in over 100 countries, as well as market research on key trends and drivers, the company provides access to data and analysis on thousands of products and services around the world.

During the second session, participants were introduced to the Passport market research database. For this, Forster developed a set of tangible business scenarios based on the sectors represented in the room. For each scenario she went over the different market research routes that companies could pursue depending on the geographic markets they were targeting and the sectors they were operating in.

This session helped participants learn about the many capabilities and functions of Passport, guiding them on how to build market context, get competitor insights and analyse future trends.

The last part of the workshop was a hands-on session for participants to explore the Euromonitor research tool. Forster offered advice and suggestions to those present, individually guiding each of them on how to best mine the database to get to the information they were looking for.

The seminar was co-funded through the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) – Operational Programme I 2014-2020 – ‘Fostering a competitive and sustainable economy to meet our challenges’.

TradeMalta invites local companies to make use of this strategic market research tool and other trade databases available on the agency’s new Internationalisation Knowledge Platform.