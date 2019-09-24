Drugs used to treat a common health issue among men will soon be available for free, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday.

Benign prostate enlargement (BPH) affects 52,000 men in Malta and is currently treated with four types of medication.

One in every two men will have experienced this health issue by the time they turn 50 and 75 per cent will have by the time they are 80.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Fearne said that from October 1, those undergoing treatment for prostate enlargement will be able to access two types of these drugs for free.

The remaining two will become available for free within six months.

This measure would help ease the financial burden on men affected by the condition, many of whom were pensioners.



“We will be saving patients up to €400 a year which up until now they have to finance entirely themselves,” Mr Fearne explained.

Minister Chris Fearne (third from right) speaking to the press on Tuesday. Photo: DOI/Reuben Piscopo

He added that as of October, 15,000 patients will be able to benefit from this measure. The figure will rise to 52,000 by the beginning of next year.

In total, the project is expected to cost around €5.2 million.

What is the condition?

The prostate is a small gland in the pelvis between the penis and the bladder.

As men get older their prostate gland tends to enlarge, and while this is not usually cancerous it can still cause a lot of inconvenience and negatively affect the quality of life of the individual.

As the prostate enlarges, it presses on the part of the urethra that passes through it, consequently obstructing the flow of urine and causing urinary symptoms.

Sometimes the patient has to pass urine with urgency and may even wet himself. In a more advanced state, the patient may be unable to urinate.

If nothing is done about the enlarged prostate, further problems may set in such as infection, urinary stones may develop, and even damage to the kidneys.

How does medication help?

The aim of treatment of benign enlargement of the prostate is to reduce the size of the prostate and/or its obstruction of the urethra.

The urine flow can be improved by certain drugs, which shrink the prostate or relax the obstructed bladder neck. These drugs may take some time to work and may save the patient an operation.

Around half of all the cases in Malta are considered to be clinically significant, according to the Mr Fearne.

How can I benefit from the free medications?

If you have a prostate condition and a pending appointment at Mater Dei's outpatients department, ask your consultant about switching over to the new medicines.

If you do not have an outpatients appointment, speak to your family doctor. GPs will have a form which will help guide them as to which patients can switch over to new treatments.