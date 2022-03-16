The eighth annual international teach music week will be celebrated between March 21 and 27.

The annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, independent instructors, music stores and other music organisations to offer a free lesson or class to new students (both children and adults).

This year, over 1,000 locations in 15 countries, including Malta, will participate.

Anyone interested in learning to play an instrument is encouraged to seek out a participating location or musician friend to help get them started. Teach Music Week also invites public, private, and charter schools to schedule activities that will encourage more students to sign up for music, band and chorus classes.

Vincent James, co-founder of Keep Music Alive states: “We all know that the biggest hurdle to doing something, is often just getting started. With Teach Music Week, we are hoping to inspire a new generation of musicians who will continue reaping the many benefits of playing music, long after the month of March is over.”

Keep Music Alive is a non-profit organisation on a mission to help more children (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. To support this mission, they created two international music holidays: Teach Music Week (third week in March) and Kids Music Day (first Friday in October).

Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with hundreds of music-school and retail locations to celebrate by offering free music lessons and holding numerous community events including open houses, student music performances, musical instrument petting zoos, community jams, instrument donation drives and more.

For more information or to find participating locations, please visit www.TeachMusicWeek.org or e-mail info@KeepMusicAlive.org.