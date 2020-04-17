Several free online courses for educators and parents are now available through the Institute For Education website.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici said on Friday that over 40 courses on a variety of topics such as ADHD and mathematics can support parents with their childrens' education.

An additional 17 courses have been designed for educators to help them with their professional development and can be accredited to the ‘accelerated progression scheme’.

“This is a golden opportunity for educators to continue furthering their own education,” said Owen Bonnici.

“Parents also stand to benefit since a number of them have been asking for guidance on how to support their children,” he added.

In the week since the courses were launched, more than 475 applications were received from parents and more than 140 were submitted by educators.

Earlier this week Bonnici announced that the Education Ministry would be giving free Internet access and lending out computers at no cost to children who needed them to continue their education online.

Following a plea for donations, a number of technological devices were donated to the ministry by businesses, while Birkirkara councillor Justin Schembri contributed a month of his pay to the initiative.