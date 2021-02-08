Following the instructions and guidelines that are available for each call for EU funds is a guaranteed way of producing a correctly written and structured proposal. However, when it comes to putting pen to paper, things can sometimes start to look a bit more complicated, and one may ask: “But what exactly should we be writing here?”, or “What’s the level of detail that is expected from us?”

DG Reform of the European Commission is offering a set of free courses on European Central Funding Programmes for small and medium enterprises or NGOs that are struggling to write a proposal in order to apply for EU funds. These one-day courses will be held online during the month of February, and participants may apply either for tailored courses or choose to attend a course that gives general insight on applying for EU funds.

Each course will focus on practical proposal writing, while specific courses include proposal writing for LIFE, Erasmus, Creative Europe, NDICI and Horizon Europe.

Europa Media Trainings, a group of professionals in the field of EU funds and programmes with over 20 years of experience, will be delivering the training.

Courses vary in length and are open for Malta-based organisations. Participants can register or find more information on https://malta.europamedia.education.

The number of attendees is limited and registration is subject to an approval from the Strategy and Implementation Division of the Policy Development and Programme Implementation Directorate at the Office of the Prime Minister.

If a course is fully booked, one may choose to register for one of the other courses. This project is being conducted in collaboration with the government of Malta, Europa Media Trainings and AcrossLimits Malta.