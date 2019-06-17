CB Content Creators, a local online content and social media agency, has just launched a free service to enable businesses to discover whether their online presence efforts are sufficient in a digital landscape.

The new service delves into a company’s search engine result ranking in addition to search engine optimisation. It also considers social media presence and the ease at which a company can be found when customers search online.

“We understand the challenges businesses face to keep up with their online presence. We are also seeing a gap where companies feel they have invested in their online platforms but are not seeing the return on their investment. Of course, this happens as a result of many factors. However, one major issue we see is the lack of continuous effort of their online channels,” said CB Content Creators founder Carina Borg.

“In a world where keeping yourself alive in the online sphere has never been so important, we believe in giving businesses the research and discovery to understand what improvements can be made to their digital efforts. This is key in ensuring current and potential customers can find businesses easily online,” she added.

For more information or to sign up to the free audit, visit www.cbcreators.com/free-online-presence-audit.