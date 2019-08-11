Gozitan pianist Francis Camilleri will perform under the evening sky at the Fort St Elmo granaries this coming Wednesday, in a free concert being organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency.



Mr Camilleri will perform pieces by classical composers such as Debussy, Chopin, Schubert, Rachmaninoff and Scriabi as well as others by local composers such as Joseph Vella and Carlo Diacono.

Organisers will provide seating for elderly attendees, but people have been urged to bring cushions or seats with them, as well as candles to help add to the atmosphere.

The Wednesday, August 21 concert will begin at 7.30pm.

Mr Camilleri’s performance will form part of MusiCity 2019, which is being organised by the VCA. For more information, visit the VCA Facebook page.