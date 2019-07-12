Ten free counselling sessions are being offered by a Church-related organisation to those experiencing psychological issues related to an unwanted or terminated pregnancy.

Persons dealing with loss through miscarriage and IVF can also benefit from these services as part of the project known as ‘the three losses’ launched by Dar Ġużeppa Debono.

The Gozo-based organisation is known for providing services and shelter for single mothers and women pregnant outside of wedlock.

However, in the last few years, it is also shifting its focus to awareness campaigns around reproductive health, family planning and a host of other fertility-related issues.

Despite abortion being illegal under all circumstances in Malta, between 300 and 400 Maltese women are believed to carry out an abortion overseas each year, according to a spokesperson for Willingness, the organisation which won the tender for the project.

“Abortion involves a loss too. There is a lot of confusion among professionals offering psychological support over what they can and cannot say to their client,” Nicola Falzon explained.

There is a lot of confusion among professionals

For this reason, it was important to have a comprehensive team of professionals on board. Two gynaecologists, a bioethical priest, a family lawyer, and a midwife underwent training by fertility expert Prof. Jean Calleja Agius, along with a family therapist, a sex and relationship therapist, and a mental health psychotherapist.

In this way, when therapists were faced with a sensitive issue, they could draw on their colleagues for immediate legal or medical advice.

Psychologists are not able to give a client support in relation to seeking an abortion, but they are able to help clients process any issues the unwanted pregnancy has caused, according to Ms Falzon.

Still, since the subject is so sensitive in Malta, fear and uncertainty abound, which is why Willingness is planning to hold a conference on the topic.

While the team initially feared backlash from pro-lifers campaigning against abortion, Ms Falzon explained that, so far, the initiative had only received support on the group’s Facebook page.

Fertility issues can tear relationships

Struggling to conceive can often put a lot of pressure on a relationship, especially in terms of intimacy, Ms Falzon said.

“Sex starts to become mechanical with the sole purpose of giving the couple a child and the intimacy between the two starts to suffer.”

This is one of the issues therapists are regularly dealing with. Other problems that surface from infertility are feelings of shame and disappointment.

“Often, the couple feel like they have let each other down, that they have disappointed their parents, who may expect grandchildren from them, and that they have failed their marriage,” Ms Falzon explained. The campaign also seeks to raise awareness on the appropriate support to give loved ones and friends dealing with fertility issues.

“We have learned through our training that people can sometimes cause more harm than good with the things they say.

“The tendency is to try give consolation by saying ‘Oh don’t worry you’ll have another child’ or ‘you already have a child it doesn’t matter that you’ve lost this one.’ This doesn’t in any way make the person experiencing the loss feel any better.”

‘Talking about miscarriage helped save our marriage’

Joanne Zammit* had a number of miscarriages before she discovered it was down to a blood clotting problem.

She thought she could handle the issue at first, but then realised she and her husband were not dealing with the problem at all.

“I realised my marriage was struggling and we were suppressing a lot of feelings of frustration and confusion. Other things were happening at home too and it was piling up,” she explained.

Talking to a psychologist helped the couple hash out feelings of anxiety and disappointment which needed to be addressed.

It also helped Ms Zammit to talk about the miscarriages with others who had gone through the ordeal.

“It made it more normal when I realised there were other people facing the same issues as me.”

*The woman’s name has been changed.