Applications are open for the forthcoming Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference organised by Working Town Events on October 10 and 11. It promises to explore the worlds of these important technologies in a useful and fascinating way by engaging with active practitioners in the fields.

Beyond that, the ‘Blockchain & AI: Where are they taking us?’ conference programme is also offering a free-of-charge hour-long lecture on the basics and potential future implications of Blockchain. It is open to the public in general and will take place on Thursday, October 10 at 6.15pm.

Led by leading experts in the field, this open lecture will aim to answer myriad questions such as: What do we know about these technologies? How will they impact our everyday lives? Have they already had a profound and irreversible effect? Ultimately, the lecture hopes uncover the mystery that tends to surround Blockchain and AI for both professionals and those who would like to learn more about these ever-evolving technologies.

Working Town Events is an Azure Rock Partners brand and it will host the conference in media and PR partnership with Blockchain Island Magazine, Zeta, Meta Luminor, the Academy of Business Leaders, Write Me Anything PR, and Coin Rivet. The event is also accredited by the Malta Institute of Accountants for 8.25 hours of Professional Development in terms of the Accountancy Board’s CPE Scheme.

‘Blockchain & AI: Where are they taking us?’ will be held on Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11 at Villa Bologna, Attard. The public lecture on Thursday, October 10 at 6.15pm is free of charge and interested parties would need to register on the link below and select ‘free lecture’.

Tickets for the full conference are priced at €300 excluding VAT, or €225 excluding VAT for members of certain relevant organisations. The evening lecture is free and open to the public.

More information, registration and ticketing details may be found online at www.workingtown.com/events or at www.ticketline.com.mt.