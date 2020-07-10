MIDI plc will be providing a free shuttle service for bathers on Manoel Island over the weekends and public holidays until September 21.

The shuttle service is an initiative of Gżira council which MIDI willingly supported.

Starting on July 11, the mini-van will take a circular route, from the main gate of Manoel Island proceeding down to the bridge, from where it will pick up commuters and take them to their favourite swimming spot on the north and east shore of the island. These designated swimming zones are open to the public.

“The provision of this shuttle service, forms part of our commitment to provide better access to the swimming zones on Manoel Island to the local community. Following last year’s success, we have once again collaborated with the Gżira local council to offer this service which is greatly appreciated by the local community,” MIDI CEO Mark Portelli said.

Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche thanked MIDI for its collaboration and said the initiative followed on the success of the Manoel Island guardianship agreement, which paved the way for further collaboration between MIDI and the council.