Newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest agreed to pay a joint club record fee of £17 million ($20 million) for Welsh international defender Neco Williams from Liverpool on Monday.

The 21-year-old signed a four-year contract with the two-time European Cup winners.

He is their sixth signing since they gained promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years after beating Huddersfield in the Championship play-off.

“Forest are a club with incredible history and the City Ground is a very special venue that I can’t wait to experience in full voice,” said Williams.

“I’m really excited to join Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League.

“Having spoken to the head coach (Steve Cooper), there’s a huge amount of ambition being shown and I can’t wait to join up with my new team-mates and get ready for the challenge ahead,” he added.

