German second division side Fortuna Duesseldorf unveiled a plan to make entry free for all home games, the club announced Wednesday.

Tickets for home and away fans will be free for “at least” three of 17 games in the 2023-24 season during a pilot phase.

The number of games without ticket costs will gradually increase, until tickets for all 17 games are free.

“When we gain more partners, we will have the opportunity to gradually replace (existing) ticketing” said Duesseldorf CEO Alexander Jobst.

“I can’t predict 100 percent how long it will take us.”

The plan is funded by a group of sponsors who have committed to pay 45 million euros ($49.7 million) over the next five years, with more expected to come on board.

