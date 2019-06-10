Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched special fares to Dubai this summer along with a free ticket to the observatory deck At The Top – Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Visitors can plan a quick getaway and enjoy exploring the city’s iconic landmark and largest tourist attraction.

Emirates’ customers can redeem this offer by buying their flights to Dubai on www.emirates.com until June 23, for travel until September 30. Economy Class passengers can enjoy special fares starting from €499. To avail the offer, once customers have purchased the tickets, Emirates will send them an access code for At The Top via e-mail within 96 hours.

Customers can choose to visit At The Top from 8.30am to 2.30pm and 7 to 11pm during their stay in Dubai.

Additionally, to make customers’ Dubai experience even more rewarding, they can enjoy exclusive offers at over 500 locations by showing their Emirates boarding pass available until August 31.

The exclusive pass allows customers to redeem up to 50 per cent off in over 400 fine dining restaurants, luxury wellness treatments in almost 50 spas and leisure activities such as indoor skiing and water amusement parks. Customers can also take advantage and redeem up to 30 per cent off at international retail outlets, including popular fashion and fitness brands.

The Emirates Pass allows visitors to access the amazing breadth and depth of Dubai’s remarkable dining, attractions and shopping scene and a great resource for experiencing everything the city has to offer.

The city has something to suit every taste

Travellers to Dubai can enjoy the city’s pristine beaches, finest restaurants, exclusive shopping malls as well as memorable desert adventures. The city has something to suit every taste. In a city of countless and impressive skyscrapers, Burj Khalifa is a must-visit, offering visitors a sensational view of the city and an opportunity to see the world from a different perspective.

Fly better with Emirates and enjoy a seamless travel experience on board. The airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, offers customers 4,000 channels of the latest movies, music and programmes. Customers can also enjoy complementary beverages and regionally-inspired meals, as well as the warm hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.com, travel agents or through the Malta Emirates Sales Office at the Malta International Airport.