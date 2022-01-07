A free transport service that chauffeurs the elderly around on their daily errands will soon go nationwide, the government said on Friday.

In a statement, Minister for the Elderly Michael Farrugia said the Silver-T service which drives those aged over 60 around for free to help with their daily errands, would soon be available across the island.

The government, he said, is in the process of issuing a tender for electric vehicles to have enough to meet national demand.

The service was first announced as a pilot project in 2018 for older residents of Żurrieq, Gżira and Mosta.

Minister Farrugia said the service was a success and would now also be available in Mellieħa.

It is currently also available in Baħrija, Buġibba, Burmarrad, Fgura, Għargħur, Gudja, Gżira, Dingli, Safi, Mġarr, Msida, Mtarfa, Naxxar, Paola, Qawra, Rabat, Santa Luċija, St Paul’s Bay, Pietà, Ta’ Xbiex, Tarxien, Xemxija and Żurrieq.

Once the service goes national the island will be split up into 12 zones and users will be able to venture out further than just their hometowns.

Last year there were around 8,000 requests for the service, driving residents to the bank, pharmacy, local councils and other important daily tasks.

It operates from 7am until 2pm Monday to Friday.

To book a ride, residents aged over 60 can call on 21695544 or 159.