Idea Academy is organising a free webinar aimed at providing practical tips for managing stress and time during COVID-19 times.

In today’s current climate and with the added challenges brought about by the pandemic, stress levels have soared to unprecedented levels. In fact, according to the Richmond Foundation, 63 per cent of Malta’s population has reported feeling stressed over the past year.

In this free webinar, emotional intelligence expert, lecturer and academic researcher Kathleen Vella will be giving some practical tips and techniques on how to handle time and challenges with more ease.

She will be providing suggestions aimed at better managing one’s self and one’s loads, whether personal or professional.

Time management will be discussed as part of stress management. Positive programming – or the power to be able to interpret everything around in us in the most empowering way – will also feature.

The webinar, called ‘Stressed Out, Maxed Out: Practical Tips for Managing Stress and Time’, will be held on June 1 at 6pm. To register for the free webinar, please visit bit.ly/ideamaltawebinar. For more information, visit ideaeducation.com.mt.