Idea Academy is organising a free webinar that will explore ways of making the most out of the economic situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled ‘Seize the Day: Opportunities and Challenges of a COVID Economy’, the webinar will be delivered on August 3 at 6pm.

The pandemic has caused disruptions to daily life, both socially as well as economically. Government restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the virus have led to a surge in unemployment, a decrease in consumption and, subsequently, a sharp drop in investment. This, in turn, led to a drop in the national gross domestic product (GDP).

Nevertheless, some businesses have actively sought out opportunities during this challenging period by investing in human and physical capital in preparation for future economic growth.

Various governments have also used this economic shock to redirect their focus from economic growth (measured using GDP) to sustainable economic development.

In this webinar, economist Ayrton Zarb will be breaking down the impact of the pandemic on economies, as well as going over the influence that the pandemic has had on consumers, producers and governments.

The webinar is ideal for anyone who is interested in understanding how the economy works, its impact on our lives and the consequences of one’s actions on economic well-being.

To register for this free webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/idea-covideconomy.