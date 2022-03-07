IDEA Group is organising a free webinar aimed at imparting practical tips on how organisations can derive better results from the training they organise, as well as how to recruit and retain staff in today’s climate.

In a recent study by UK recruitment firm Randstad UK, following the insecurities and burnout of the pandemic, 69 per cent of workers were feeling confident about moving to a new role in the next few months, with 24 per cent planning a change within three to six months.

The study reported that this will translate into considerable cost implications for employers – as much as £25,000 for each worker.

Top HR and recruitment expert Kathleen Vella will break down the importance of a ‘strategic design’ approach to training and development. The mechanics of training optimisation and of enhancing performance impact following training require a different mindset to that applied in the past.

She will also discuss the importance of adopting new approaches to recruitment that are entirely different to those conventionally use. She will also touch upon the current trends and patterns being observed in recruitment.

The question of ‘fit’ has today taken on new implications which require an adjustment to systems. Vella will therefore be offering sound advice and tips for the coming year, during which turbulences and high mobility are forecasted.

Vella represents IDEA Resourcing: a new training and recruitment concept for the Maltese Islands. The latest company to join IDEA Group will focus on assisting with optimising the performance impact derived from organisational training.

The company also assists managers, HR specialists and Recruiters seeking to recruit employees for their teams who are a better-than-average fit, thus controlling staff turnover and increasing talent retention.

The webinar, called ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger: Top Tips for Employee Recruitment, Retention and Training’ will be delivered on March 15, at 6pm.

Register for the free webinar here.