On the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia we reflect on our past struggles, our current challenges and our future prospects.

May 17 is a day for LGBTIQ persons to remember the hardships we have endured in order to arrive where we are today, and to also empower ourselves to overcome our current and future struggles in the fight towards equality. But on this day it is also essential to also remember that thousands of people all across the world are still facing human rights abuses due to the lack of recognition and protection on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

In places like Ghana, Nigeria, Chechnya, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, LGBTIQ persons are systematically incarcerated, abused and harassed by society and authorities alike. Even within the European Union itself, we also find systematic human rights abuses on the community. In Hungary and Poland, the establishment of so-called ‘LGBTI free zones’ has resulted in whole communities unable to feel welcome in their own homes.

Earlier this year, on behalf of The Progressives in the European Parliament and alongside colleagues from all the major political parties, I negotiated a European Parliament resolution on the declaration of the EU as an LGBTIQ Freedom Zone, countering the rhetoric in Poland and Hungary. The historic resolution sends a clear message towards the anti-LGBTIQ forces across the EU – discrimination against people simply because of the recognition of who they are or who they love is not compatible with EU values.

This, however, is not enough. We have called on the European Commission to implement the first ever European LGBTIQ Equality Strategy with urgency.

Our efforts are strong, however as decision makers we must work harder to ensure true and real equality. As a gay man I truly believe that none of us are truly and really free until we are all free.

It is a reality that in 2021, out of the 27 member states of the EU, only two (Malta and Portugal) do not perform non-consensual surgery on intersex persons.

This practice is one of the most heinous realities of our time for hundreds of thousands of people all across the globe, and the EU and its member states must step up and end this harmful practice which strips bodily autonomy, dignity and choice away from thousands every year.

It is also a reality that transgender persons are far more likely to be physically assaulted and socially and legally discriminated against more than any other people. Transgender persons across Europe continue to be murdered due to rampant transphobia which reins within our society and this is a fact that must be acknowledged and tackled. We must come to terms with the fact that freedom is a long way away for many across Europe and the rest of the world.

To me, a European LGBTIQ Freedom Zone looks like home. My home country, Malta, is proud to call itself the country with the best LGBTIQ rights and legislation in the world and we wear that badge with utmost pride.

As a gay Maltese politician, a European LGBTIQ Freedom Zone means that I can be my true and real self in a world which is always trying to change everyone who doesn’t fit into a box. It means that intersex and transgender persons are given bodily autonomy and finally allowed the right to integrity and respect in all areas of life.

It means that rainbow families can flourish and that love will always win. It means dignity, justice and equality – and being able to feel like you are part of a greater community, regardless of your individual differences.

To me, an LGBTIQ Freedom Zone looks like the freedom to love and live our lives as our true and happiest selves – in a zone of freedom, a zone of acceptance and a zone of love.

Cyrus Engerer, Labour MEP