Sicilia Outlet Village is holding an exclusive promotion for Maltese residents during the upcoming Freedom Day weekend.

From March 31 to April 2, all Maltese residents visiting the shopping village can enjoy up to 30 per cent off on outlet prices at all participating stores.

The promotion includes a variety of luxury brands, such as Michael Kors, Paul & Shark, Trussardi and many others.

Customers can pick up a list of participating stores at the Info Point and treat themselves to a relaxing day of shopping at Malta’s closest luxury destination at outlet prices.

“We’re excited to offer this special promotion to our Maltese customers during the Freedom Day holiday,” a spokesperson at Sicilia Outlet Village said.

“This is a great opportunity to shop the recently launched spring collection from top international and fine brands at privileged prices. We look forward to welcoming our customers for a pleasant and enjoyable shopping experience.”