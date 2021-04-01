Freedom of Information Youth Project, which aims to raise awareness among young people of the benefits of exercising the fundamental right of access to information for combatting disinformation and protecting democracy, has been launched.

Throughout the 12-month course of the project, the 45 selected young people aged 18-30 from Spain and Malta, will be submitting information requests across Europe on issues of concern to them, including fighting corruption, tackling climate change, and advancing transparency in public procurement, migration, and gender equality.

During the launch, young journalists, researchers, and civil society activists had initial training by experts on the right to information.

Organisers Access Info and the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said it was important to support the next generation of young users in their right to access information and help Europe meet challenges like recovering from the pandemic and addressing climate change.

“In a context of growing disaffection towards public institutions and decision-makers, it is crucial that young generations are given the necessary tools to exercise their fundamental rights and take part in global conversations. The right of access to information represents one of those tools,” Access Info executive director Helen Darbishire said.

Daphne Foundation director Matthew Caruana Galizia said the project is “a chance for young people coming from two different realities to debate about the most pressing challenges we face nowadays, including on government transparency and anti-corruption practices. Thanks to the project, participants will be able to dive into problems and come up with solutions, together.”

The initiative, funded by Erasmus+, will be carried out over the next 12 months and has been designed to help participants create a space for discussion and debate on transparency, good governance, and citizen participation.

By monitoring the requesting process together, participants will not only be guided at each step of the way, but also provided with the knowledge to be able to compare different legal frameworks and present final recommendations to national and European policymakers.