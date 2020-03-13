Together as one. Different religions, same values. Coexist. Respect each other, no matter what.

These are the messages that emerged from a recent interfaith meeting organised by the Young Persons’ Council within the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society that brought children of different faiths together to empower them to stand up for their freedom of religion, which is a human right.

These messages all paint a picture of an ideal world; a world where religion – ultimately the source of numerous guidelines for peace – does not cause conflict, but unity. This unity was even described as the ‘colour’ which brings life to the world – a vibrant joie de vivre.

So, ample crucial questions arose: why does this dream of colour and unity not happen in real life? When will the irony of this sordid paradox end? An olive tree suffocating the iron columns of a guarded border...

Diversity is a beautiful thing, more so when greeted by an audience that celebrates it harmoniously. This is why being in a child-led meeting and seeing children with different religions mix and interact without any hatred or doubts is overwhelmingly wondrous.

We could feel the threads of energy buzzing through the air as a smile lit each child’s face. A hidden power was revealed in the gentle and respectful manner with which they spoke among each other, a silent message, as if to say: “Look at us, look at how easily peace comes if we open our hearts and minds. If we can do it, so can you.”

During this meeting, the children answered questions pertaining to how their faith helps them become better people, and although there were representatives from several different religions, many gave similar answers: religion gives them courage and inspiration, paving the way for them to make the right decisions.

Their forms of prayer and their sacred spaces were different, as were their role models and books; and yet, sentiments like peace, love and safety were felt by everyone, no matter what they wore or read, or how they prayed.

The only way to defeat prejudice is to practise its opposites: tolerance, love and kindness

What draws a person to religion? What gives them the need to seek it out?

Vulnerability and hardships are a common factor in any individual’s life. So is the need for strength and motivation. So is the yearning for peace and support from a community and a divine figure.

The boy in a mosque reading the Koran feels empowered by his God – his heart ‘smiles’ as he feels a blissful tranquillity. He looks up and ‘feels heard and seen’. The humanist girl by the sea whispers an unknown, secret chant and feels it being carried to faraway corners by the wind, delivered to a force more powerful than this wind. She looks up and feels seen and heard. Does her heart not smile as well? And does she not deserve the same respect?

Of course. Behind the crust of religion lies a human being. A human being who laughs; a human being who cries; a human being who experiences fear and pain; a human being who feels joy and fulfilment.

The stereotypes we tag to entire nations and communities do not reveal the true personality of the individuals within them, who, along with their children, friends and families, do not deserve to suffer under this injustice.

Prejudice is a common foe: it draws a line between ‘us’ and ‘them’; it blinds entire nations into fearing and hating one another, into causing harm to each other. The only way to defeat prejudice is to practise its opposites: tolerance, love and kindness.

Even learning can make a big difference: getting to know a concept, which was once alien, may help one see what there is in common and in recognising the beauty of what is different. Moreover, since prejudice is a common foe, our different faiths ironically unite us as a whole force against it, in a battle of harmony, a war of love, and a fight for the integrity of every human being.

These conclusions were reached and emphasised by many children and young people who proudly worked together, shared different realities with empathy and compassion, and happily spread the message of unity.

As they listened and learned from and about each other, they sowed the seeds for a better society. They also made it clear that we must not let hate accumulate within young members of society, but we must preserve kindness and acceptance; that willingness to invite everyone to play, no matter who they are and what they believe in. We must work hand in hand as a single community.

Sharon Cilia is member of the Young Persons’ Council