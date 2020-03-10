From rabid racists to NGO-do-gooders, from Labour-till-I-die to lost and confused Nationalists, from conservative churchgoers to liberal crusaders, I would like to believe that my social feed is a fairly representative cross-section of Maltese thought and society.*

So when I facetiously put up a post claiming that I was “in favour of freedom of speech… provided people agreed with me”, I was hoping to start off a partisan and heated argument between friends with different beliefs. Instead, as I should have expected, all I got was a few laughing emojis and a nod to the humour and self-contradiction of the post.

Unfortunately, this ironic contradiction has not been caught by the net of national consciousness that permeates our political debates.

From the then leadership candidate Robert Abela calling the protests taking place at the end of last year “provocations”, to the current debacle where the (at-present) leader of the Nationalist Party lobs cries of disunity at his internal opponents whenever they call for his resignation, we see this form of political discourse used with maximum effectiveness to single-handedly dismiss criticism.

It doesn’t always take the form of my on-the-nose jab but can be heard whenever someone is being called negative, when opponents are accused of bringing disunity and, at worst, when someone is being accused of being a traitor to Malta.

Throughout our work in the Faculty for Social Well-being, both the literature and our experience in the field have shown us that, whenever we are presented with evidence or views that challenge our world view, we would much rather dismiss the evidence than change one iota of our world view.

This has much to do with the tendency in human nature to protect our world view as a form of belonging to our various in-groups. Identifying with an in-group and creating social bonds was of great importance when, evolutionarily, humans were faced with a hostile world intent on quite literally eating them alive.

However, in our idea and discourse-saturated world, our ability to make the best decisions within confusing and non-linear circumstances depends on our ability to weigh and contrast tough-to-reconcile information and to take decisions with imperfect information, while always leaving the possibility open that we reconsider and change our mind. Certainly no mean feat.

Serious problems, however, start to arise when political entrepreneurs weaponise our inherent cognitive limitations to serve their various political agendas.

It is easy to sweep under the rug any form of criticism that is put forward by decrying it as negative, dividing and disloyal but it is evidently much harder to engage with the substance of the discourse, especially when the delivery or the messenger are unappealing.

Such behaviour from our political leaders in their various forms and hues paves the way for their more extreme and dogmatic followers to dehumanise and demonise anyone that criticises their world view.

When the level of bile and hatred reaches saturation point, this is generally followed by acts of violence.

Politics must stop being an exercise in corroborating world views but in challenging them to ensure that the decisions are made with the best information

If the next generation of politicians is to take Malta out of its dogmatic and static intellectual rut, then the course of action is clear.

Firstly, politicians (in the broad sense of the word) must not be afraid to call out all that is not right and everything that may be improved.

Of course, different avenues might serve for different expressions of critical thinking and perhaps not all that is said always needs to reach the ears of the wider public, however, it must be said.

Without critical thinking and without the moral courage to stand out and be disliked, and even, at times, persecuted for speaking one’s thoughts in a respectful and civil way, we will merely keep being cogs in a wheel which is currently not taking Malta in the best of directions.

At the Faculty for Social Well-being, we value these qualities as they are part of our ethos and work hard to ensure our students are as good at being students as they are at being activists and social operators.

Most importantly, however, political leaders must exercise political self-restraint (perhaps an oxymoron?) and refuse to sloppily deal with criticism by falling to ad hominem attacks. Politics thrives in conflict that is well managed. Having passionate yet equally well-intentioned parties disagree should be the hallmark of our democracy, not the bane of any leader.

Of course, not all criticism is well-intentioned and, at times, it is truly aimed to sow discord, but principled leadership is not about retribution but about setting new standards for political behaviour.

Politics must therefore stop being an exercise in corroborating world views but in challenging them to ensure that the decisions are made with the best information.

And when there will be those who seek to relegate critical thinkers to pariahs, we must keep engaging with those who seek to oust the conversation following Michelle Obama’s famous dictum: “When they go low, we go high.”

Share the journey with us @facultyforsw.

For more information contact us on: socialwellbeing@um.edu.mt

*Obviously this is false; my social feed reflects the algorithmic interpretations of what would constitutes my echo chamber.

Andrew Camilleri is a Research support officer, Faculty for Social Well-being