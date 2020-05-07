As a full supporter of freedom of conscience, I believe in the existence of both freedom and conscience. Both, much more than opinions, are choices.

Humanity is defined by two great gifts that can easily become illusions – the dignity (absolute value) of each person and the great gift of free choice.

The dignity of each person reflects the preciousness and unique value of each and every human being simply because the person exists and is human. Choice, on the other hand, is the freedom to embrace and practice values and beliefs that define and express what it means to be human.

The big question is what makes us human. There are so many facets to the beauty and greatness of humanity. But none sums better who we really are than the much used (and abused) notion of love. Love is the only real source of freedom, simply because it is the only reality that frees humanity from the fear of death through the joy of self-giving. Without freedom of choice love is not possible. But with it evil is possible too. That is why our greatest gift can become our worst illusion. How often have our greatest and noblest values been hijacked to serve our basest and most destructive choices?

Often freedom has been reduced to a poor caricature of itself when it is seen only in terms of self-promotion or self-preservation. No need to go far to see this – just think of the driving forces behind our economies, political power games, abuse of the environment, and wasteful lifestyles. All this in the name of a false sense of freedom which becomes another tragic illusion.

Our fears make us live life as a constant fight for survival. Everything – from the cosmos to the barking of our neighbour’s dog – is seen through our myopic, self-centred vision of a fragile, terrified creature. No wonder that, in our panic we make the instinctive choice: “This is all about me!” As a result, we shrink our objectives to just one: survival. That means preserving and promoting my body, my money, my interests, power and status. It is choosing a petty and diminished existence.

But there is still hope. It is still possible to make a different choice that leads us to a real and life-giving kind of freedom. This choice can only be made through a simple yet life-changing experience – the joy of loving and being truly loved. It is this that makes us human.

Love is more just an emotion, attraction or passion. Love is the joy of freely accepting what is freely given to you because you are uniquely precious. Love cannot be earned or merited. Love is the joy of freely giving without seeking gain or fearing pain. This is why it opens us to all other freedoms. It frees us to be who we are and not who we want ourselves or others to be.

Just take time to contemplate a mother feeding her baby, a nurse risking his or her life to tend to a COVID-19 patient, or a simple worker struggling to make ends meet for his family. Just watch life and you’ll discover what life is all about.

Freedom of conscience is not an arbitrary, individualistic alibi to conveniently redefine truth to fit our self-interest - Fr Paul Chetcuti

Life is when “it is all about us – you first, then me”. This freedom to give is the ultimate and most perfect freedom that defines humanity. This is real freedom of conscience. It is the humility to acknowledge the true path to real, lasting peace.

A free conscience listens and liberates us from the fears that entrap us in our little, tiny, selfish world.

No, freedom of conscience is not an arbitrary, individualistic alibi to conveniently redefine truth to fit our self-interest. Freedom of conscience is courageously and freely acknowledging a truth that is greater than us and allowing it to define us as human beings. Freedom of conscience is the freedom to make life-giving choices rather than self-serving choices. The former build while the latter destroy the goodness and beauty of our humanity.

A false freedom of conscience turns us into killers and dangerous predators. Society becomes a lethal, free-for- all, jungle existence where absolutely no one and nothing is safe.

People become either disposable commodities or unwanted burdens to be discarded or eliminated. Parents who choose to destroy their own child is just one result of this horrible logic, little realising that the humanity of the parents dies with their child. But let this horror not make us forget all others – past and present holocausts, racism, ethnic cleansing, eugenics, all forms of discrimination as well as the psychological and emotional murders taking place in our homes, institutions and corridors of economic or political power.

Let’s be honest and call a spade a spade. Let’s not abuse of noble and sacred values such as freedom of conscience, human rights and religious beliefs to redefine our humanity in terms of the narrowness of our self-serving convenience.

Let us make the free choice of opting for the life-giving truth that only self-giving love will restore humanity to its real and deepest dignity. Up to us to make or refuse this fundamental choice for freedom – our unique ability to freely choose love.

This is choosing freedom.

A crucified dreamer once said: “There is no greater love than this, to give one’s life for those you love.”

This is the gift of real freedom we have been created for by an infinite love ­– which we believers call God.

Fr Paul Chetcuti is a member of the Society of Jesus.