Media outlet FreeHour has defended itself following backlash about a money-grabbing event it organised to attract University of Malta students for Freshers' Week.

The company, which is partly owned by Lovin Malta, chose to draw attention by offering students the chance to catch free money from a balloon filled with €1,000 in €5 notes.

Hundreds of students gathered beneath the balloon at the new Campus Hub, situated just outside the university's Msida campus, to catch some cash on Tuesday afternoon.

But while the marketing ploy attracted eyeballs and headlines, it also drew widespread criticism from academic staff, politicians, social commentators and even the University administration itself.

The University of Malta and the student council, KSU, dissociated themselves from the event altogether, noting safety concerns about the mass of people gathered in one place.

University of Malta pro-rector Prof. Carmen Sammut said she was disappointed by the stunt.

“The tactics employed by companies entrusted with marketing campaigns at the commercially-owned Campus Hub make me cringe! You may have got your crowds but you lost many educators’ respect!"

Broadcaster and University dean Prof. Andrew Azzopardi described the event as "shameful and humiliating."

Satire page Bis-Serjeta took a more tongue-in-cheek approach and compared the stunt to the popular Netflix show "Squid Game".

For columnist and activist Wayne Flask, it was a sign that "we have generations that are ready to prostitute their time and intellect for the price of €5."

Like many others, former nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi contrasted the struggles of Iranian women risking their lives in ongoing protests with the students crowding over cash.

FreeHour defends stunt

In an Instagram reel video posted on Wednesday, FreeHour founder and CEO Zach Ciappara said that they had not expected such a large gathering.

He said no students were hurt and no alcohol was provided, arguing that the university hosted similar events of "higher risk". Ciappara did not provide any such examples.

"The intent is never to undermine students' dignity or to put anyone at risk," he said, adding that the organisation had learnt a lot from the event.