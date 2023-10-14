Work to equip the Freeport with shore-to-ship power facilities has started, with trenches that will house electric cables currently being excavated.

The EU-funded project, which has a budget of €12 million and targeted completion date of mid-2025, will allow vessels docked at the Freeport’s south quay of terminals 1 and 2 to plug into shore power while docked, allowing them to switch off their engines.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri visited the works this week and emphasised the benefits that the project would lead to, from significantly reduced emissions to less noise from ship engines for Birżebbuġa residents.

Silvio Schembri speaks of the project. Video: DOI

The project mirrors a similar one currently under way in the Grand Harbour which began in 2020.

Schembri also noted another, even larger project to expand the Freeport. The €104 million project will extend its terminal 2 by 176 metres and its western one by 195 metres. The intention is to move docked ships further away from residential areas while also shifting cranes away from its west quay terminal one.